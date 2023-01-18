Patriots sign linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi to futures contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots announced a minor addition to their roster on Wednesday.

Linebacker Olakunle Fatukasi was signed to a futures contract, meaning he will officially join the roster when the new league year begins in March.

Fatukasi, 23, signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a rookie free agent out of Rutgers before the 2022 NFL season. The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder made the Bucs' 53-man roster out of training camp.

In 13 games, Fatukasi registered six special teams tackles. He was waived by Tampa Bay on Dec. 13 and signed to the Denver Broncos practice squad on Dec. 16.

Fatukasi had a simple message after the signing was announced: