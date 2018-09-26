Patriots sign linebacker John Simon and running back Kenjon Barner

FOXBORO - The Patriots filled the roster spots vacated by Rex Burkhead and Ja'Whaun Bentley quickly.

On the field for Wednesday's practice were linebacker John Simon and running back Kenjon Barner.

Barner spent a week with the Patriots earlier this season but was released to make room for the team to add cornerback Cyrus Jones off of the Ravens practice squad. Barner played for the Eagles last season during Super Bowl 52, and has experience returning punts.

Simon has not played a game this season, but has 13 career sacks over five years as an outside linebacker for the Ravens, Colts and Texans. His addition may allow either Kyle Van Noy or Dont'a Hightower to spend more time off the line of scrimmage in the middle of the Patriots defense. That's where Bentley spent the majority of his time over the last three weeks, often wearing the green dot on his helmet as the defensive play-caller on the field.

Also out at practice for the Patriots were Trey Flowers and Patrick Chung. Neither practiced last week after they suffered concussions against the Jaguars. Their availability on the practice fields indicates that they are progressing through the league's concussion protocol.