Patriots sign LB to practice squad after losing Cameron McGrone

The New England Patriots didn’t waste time adding another linebacker to their practice squad, after losing Cameron McGrone to the Indianapolis Colts on Tuesday.

It’s a blast from the past for the Patriots, who announced the signing of veteran linebacker Terez Hall to the practice squad.

Hall appeared in eight games with New England back in 2020 and started in four games. So there’s definitely some familiarity as far as the team’s defensive concepts are concerned. He wrapped up that season with 50 total tackles and two pass deflections.

McGrone, a former fifth-round draft pick for the Patriots, was plucked off their practice squad by the Colts. He was a promising player looking to carve out a spot for himself in a talented linebackers room.

Now, he’ll have an opportunity to do so in Indy, while Hall will try to do the same in his return to New England.

