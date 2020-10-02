Patriots sign LB Michael Pinckney to practice squad, release DL Xavier Williams

The New England Patriots signed linebacker Michael Pinckney to the practice squad on Friday.

Subsequently, the Patriots released defensive tackle Xavier Williams — a five-year veteran who was signed to the practice squad before the season began. Pinckney is an undrafted rookie out of Miami that played for four seasons.

Pinckney is 6-foot-1, 220 pounds and has the versatility to do many things on the field. In 49 games, he totaled 267 tackles, 14.5 sacks, three interceptions, nine passes defended and a recovered fumble.

Williams made an appearance in Week 1 and recorded two tackles after getting elevated to the 53-man roster, but his primary focus has been on the practice squad.

Patriots practice squad transactions: Signed LB Michael Pinckney (Miami/No. 48), released DT Xavier Williams. https://t.co/77is8hRIs0 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 2, 2020



