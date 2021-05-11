Patriots sign LB Harvey Langi, who started his career in New England

The New England Patriots announced they signed free agent linebacker Harvey Langi, who started his career in New England before spending three seasons with the New York Jets.

Langi had a strong year with the Jets in 2020, with 57 tackles in 15 games.

Langi made the Patriots in his rookie season in 2017, but played sparingly before getting in a major car accident that left him on the non-football injury list to finish his rookie year. In 2018, he missed the cut during the roster trim to 53 men after training camp. That’s when he signed with the Jets.

In his return to New England, he will compete with linebackers Dont’a Hightower, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan and Terez Hall, among others.

