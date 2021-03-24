Linebacker LaRoy Reynolds is headed to New England.

Reynolds used Instagram to announce he is joining the Patriots, posting a photo of him signing his contract.

Reynolds, 30, appeared in 16 games with the Falcons last season and totaled 12 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a pass defensed.

He saw action on 40 defensive snaps and 275 on special teams in 2020.

Reynolds also has played for the Jaguars, Bears, Falcons, Eagles and Bengals.

He has 117 career tackles in 115 games, mostly on special teams. Reynolds has seen action on 413 career defensive snaps and 1,886 on special teams.

Patriots sign LaRoy Reynolds originally appeared on Pro Football Talk