Patriots will sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad

The Patriots are signing veteran receiver Laquon Treadwell to their practice squad, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Jaguars cut Treadwell last week.

He made 33 receptions for 434 yards and a touchdown in 12 games for Jacksonville last season and re-signed with the Jaguars in the offseason.

The Vikings selected Treadwell in the first round in 2016, and he made 65 receptions for 701 yards and two touchdowns in four seasons in Minnesota.

He played five games for the Falcons in 2020.

