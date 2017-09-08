Patriots sign Kyle Van Noy to contract extension

Thursday night was a bad one for the Patriots defense, but it didn’t keep the team from making sure one member of the unit sticks around beyond this season.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has reached agreement on a contract extension with linebacker Kyle Van Noy. It’s a two-year extension so Van Noy is now under contract through the 2019 season.

Van Noy came to the Patriots in a trade with the Lions last October and saw action in seven regular season games as well as all three postseason contests. He joined the Lions as a second-round pick in the 2014 draft.

Van Noy started and made six tackles against the Chiefs. He was also on the receiving end of a football to the groin from Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was penalized for taunting.