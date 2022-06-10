Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino, release Quinn Nordin

Patriots release one kicker, sign another after tryout originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are going in a different direction at the kicker position.

The team announced on Friday they have signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the 90-man roster and waived kicker Quinn Nordin with a non-football injury designation. New England hosted Vizcaino for a workout on Monday and for tryouts during mandatory minicamp.

Vizcaino, 25, went undrafted out of Washington in 2018 and signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2019. He has since spent time with the Fallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, San Francisco 49ers, Buffalo Bills and most recently, the Los Angeles Chargers. In seven NFL games with the 49ers and Chargers, Vizcaino is 9-of-10 on field goal attempts and 12-of-17 on extra points.

Nordin, 23, signed with the Patriots as a rookie free agent out of Michigan before last season. He made the initial 53-man roster but was inactive for the first game of the year and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18. He was released on Dec. 1 and signed to the practice squad.

Barring any other moves, Vizcaino will compete with veteran Nick Folk for the Patriots kicker job in training camp.