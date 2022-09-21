Patriots sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad

The New England Patriots signed kicker Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad on Wednesday, according to Vizcaino’s agency.

This is yet another piece of news in what has been a busy day for the Patriots. The kicker does have some experience with the team, as he kicked for them during training camp. He was released before roster cutdowns.

Vizcaino has had success in the NFL over the past couple of years. He made three attempts for the San Francisco 49ers in 2020. He didn’t leave the state of California, as he spent the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Chargers. He converted six-of-seven field goals during that time.

This busy day of roster moves comes four days before the Patriots are set to take on the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff time is set for 1:00 p.m. ET.

