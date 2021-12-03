Patriots sign kicker Quinn Nordin back to practice squad

Pats sign kicker Quinn Nordin back to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are bringing back Quinn Nordin two days after releasing the rookie kicker.

Nordin was signed to the practice squad on Friday, the team announced. The Michigan product was originally signed by New England as an undrafted free agent in May.

Nick Folk has served as the Patriots' kicker in all 12 games this season. The veteran has drilled 31 of his 34 field goal attempts and 29 of his 33 extra points.

Nordin made the Patriots' 53-man roster out of training camp and was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 18. He went 6-for-8 on field goals, including a 50-yarder, and 4-for-7 on extra points during the preseason.