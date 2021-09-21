Patriots sign kicker Nick Folk to 53-man roster

Patriots add Folk to 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

After spending the first two weeks of the season off and on the practice squad, the New England Patriots have provided Nick Folk with some stability.

New England officially signed the veteran kicker to its 53-man roster Tuesday, the team announced, days after he connected on his franchise-record 32nd-straight field goal attempt.

Folk has served as the primary kicker for the Patriots since midway through the 2019 season and has been one of the steadiest in the league at his position ever since. A career 81.8% on field goal attempts, Folk is at 90.4 in New England, making 47 of his 52 of his field goal attempts and 44 of 48 PATs over 25 games.

In making field goals of 46, 49, 32 and 26 yards Sunday, Folk surpassed Stephen Gostkowski's franchise record of 31 straight kicks.

Undrafted rookie kicker Quinn Nordin, who initially made the 53-man roster for the Patriots out of training camp, was placed on injured reserve Sunday prior to their game against the New York Jets. He did not appear in the season opener against the Miami Dolphins.