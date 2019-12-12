Patriots sign kicker Josh Gable, best known for his impossible trick-shot videos

The Patriots signed another kicker. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The New England Patriots like what they’ve seen from kicker Josh Gable ... or, at the very least, they like what they’ve seen from him on YouTube.

The Patriots added the 28-year-old Gable to their practice squad Wednesday. The kicker, who has never played in the NFL, is famous for his wild trick-shot videos.

On top of those videos, Gable has a pretty interesting story. He did not attend college, instead opting to play professional soccer in Europe. He returned to the United States in 2017 in hopes of making it to the NFL. Since then, Gable has kicked in the Indoor Football League.

While Gable is most known for his trick-shot videos, he’s been on the Patriots’ radar for some time. The team worked Gable out in 2017, and again when Stephen Gostkowski went down with an injury this season. Gable has also worked out for the Indianapolis Colts and Chicago Bears.

The Patriots have struggled to find a replacement for Gostkowski this season. The team has used multiple kickers — including Nick Folk, Kai Forbath and Mike Nugent — with Gostkowski sidelined.

Given the turnover at the position, Gable could finally get a shot to prove himself in the NFL.

