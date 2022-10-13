Patriots sign Kevin Harris to 53-man roster

With injury issues at running back, the Patriots have signed one from their practice squad to the 53-man roster.

New England has promoted Kevin Harris from the practice squad to the 53-man roster, according to multiple reports.

The Patriots selected Harris in the sixth round of this year’s draft. He didn’t make the initial 53-man roster and was signed to the practice squad at the start of the regular season.

In college, Harris rushed for 1,977 yards and 23 touchdowns at South Carolina.

Patriots running back Damien Harris has a hamstring injury and has been limited at practice over the last two days. Kevin Harris’ promotion could be a sign that Damien Harris may not be available to play on Sunday.

New England also added receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey to its practice squad, taking the place of Kevin Harris.

