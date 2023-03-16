Patriots re-sign Joe Cardona

Patriots long snapper Joe Cardona is re-signing with the team.

Retired Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty broke the news, and Mike Reiss of ESPN reports it is a four-year deal with a $1 million signing bonus.

Cardona, who has played the past eight seasons in New England, is the team’s second-longest tenured player behind Matthew Slater.

Cardona played 14 games last season before going on injured reserve with a torn tendon in his foot. It was the first games he ever missed in his career.

Cardona has played 127 games.

