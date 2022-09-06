The Patriots opened a spot on their active roster when they placed wide receiver Tyquan Thornton and they filled it with a familiar face on Tuesday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have signed center James Ferentz off of the practice squad.

Ferentz originally signed with the Patriots in May 2017 and he has been on their active roster or practice squad for the last five seasons. He returned to the practice squad after being one of the team’s final cuts last week.

He has played in 27 games and made six starts during his time in the organization. He also played in 21 games over two seasons with the Broncos before heading to New England.

Patriots sign James Ferentz to active roster originally appeared on Pro Football Talk