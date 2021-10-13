Patriots sign Jahlani Tavai to 53-man roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Out of standard practice squad elevations, the New England Patriots have signed Jahlani Tavai to its 53-man roster.

The 25-year-old linebacker has appeared in two games for New England this season, playing in nine defensive snaps and 17 more on special teams against the New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Under rules installed last season due to the pandemic, NFL teams may protect up to four practice squad players per week from being signed by other teams. But since Tavai had already been elevated twice, he was no longer eligible to be protected.

Tavai was originally drafted 43rd overall by Matt Patricia and the Detroit Lions in 2019 out of the University of Hawaii, appearing in 31 games over two seasons before being waived at the end of training camp this summer.