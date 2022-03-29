The Patriots have added free agent safety Jabrill Peppers.

Peppers, who is recovering from a torn ACL, has agreed to a one-year deal, according to ESPN.

The 26-year-old Peppers suffered the ACL tear in October and could be back in time to play for the Patriots in Week One.

Originally a first-round pick of the Browns in 2017, he was sent to the Giants in 2019 as part of the Odell Beckham trade, and he played three seasons in New York.

For the last two years Peppers played under Giants head coach Joe Judge, who is now a Patriots assistant and presumably gave Peppers a good recommendation to Bill Belichick. In New England Peppers will join safeties Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, Kyle Dugger, Joshuah Bledsoe and Myles Bryant.

Patriots sign Jabrill Peppers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk