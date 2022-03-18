The Patriots are holding onto their leading tackler from last season.

Linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley has agreed to re-sign with the team. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that it is a two-year deal worth a maximum of $9 million.

Bentley started 16 times for the Patriots last season and finished the year with 109 tackles, three forced fumbles, and a sack. He also started 13 games during the 2020 season and has made 48 overall appearances since joining the team as a 2018 fifth-round pick.

The Patriots also acquired linebacker Mack Wilson in a trade with the Browns this week. Dont'a Hightower and Jamie Collins are both unsigned after finishing last season in New England’s linebacking corps.

Patriots re-sign Ja’Whaun Bentley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk