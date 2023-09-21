Patriots sign Will Grier off Bengals' practice squad

The Patriots have added another quarterback, and taken a quarterback away from Cincinnati at a time when the Bengals could use one.

Will Grier has signed from the Bengals' practice squad to the Patriots' 53-player roster, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

With Joe Burrow battling a calf injury, the loss of Grier at the very least means the Bengals are short on passers in practice. And if Burrow is unable to go this week, the Bengals will need a No. 2 quarterback, as the only other quarterback in Cincinnati is backup Jake Browning.

For the Patriots, it's the latest in a long line of moves at the quarterback position. New England surprised everyone by cutting both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham at the end of the preseason, then briefly signed Matt Corral, then brought Zappe back up to the active roster, then reportedly planned to bring Corral back to the practice squad, and now are adding Grier.

Grier has previously spent time with the Panthers and Cowboys. The Patriots face the Cowboys in Week Four and may think Grier can help their defense get ready.