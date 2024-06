The Patriots have added an offensive lineman.

New England announced on Tuesday that the club has signed guard Liam Fornadel.

Fornadel, 25, was most recently with the DC Defenders, playing for the team in the XFL in 2023 and the UFL in 2024. He started every game for them over the last two seasons.

Fornadel played his college ball at James Madison then signed with the CFL's Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022.