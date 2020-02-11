Patriots sign free agent defensive back Lenzy Pipkins

The New England Patriots announced their first signing of the offseason Tuesday with the addition of defensive back Lenzy Pipkins.

Pipkins has limited game experience since making his NFL debut in 2017. He played in 12 games for the Green Bay Packers during the 2017 campaign, tallying 15 tackles and one pass defensed.

The 26-year-old veteran also played one game for the Indianapolis Colts and two games for the Detroit Lions in 2018. Pipkins was released by the Cleveland Browns in August after training camp, and as a result, he didn't appear in a regular season game during the 2019 campaign.

The Patriots list Pipkins at 6-foot and 196 pounds. He played college football at Louisiana-Monroe and Oklahoma State.

NFL free agency officially begins in March, and the Patriots have several important players able to hit the open market, including quarterback Tom Brady.

