Patriots sign fourth-rounder Rhamondre Stevenson

Charean Williams
The Patriots have signed fourth-round choice Rhamondre Stevenson, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

The running back from Oklahoma becomes the fifth of eight draft choices to sign.

First-rounder Mac Jones, second-rounder Christian Barmore and third-rounder Ronnie Perkins remain unsigned.

Stevenson led OU in rushing in 2020 with 665 yards despite being suspended five games.

He had 165 carries for 1,180 yards and 13 touchdowns in his two seasons in Norman, adding 28 receptions for 298 yards.

Patriots sign fourth-rounder Rhamondre Stevenson originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

