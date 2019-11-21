The New England Patriots are getting busy with practice squad transactions this week.

The Patriots announced Thursday they have signed defensive lineman Tashawn Bower to their practice squad.

Bower signed with the Vikings in 2017 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU and spent the last three seasons in Minnesota.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Could Mohamed Sanu miss multiple weeks with ankle injury?

He recorded one sack over a total of seven games for the Vikings over the 2017 and 2018 seasons but was placed on Minnesota's non-football injury list in July 2019 with a torn Achilles.

The Vikings waived Bower on October 15, and the 24-year-old was a free agent until Thursday.

The Patriots now have nine players on their practice squad after adding wide receiver Quincy Adeboyejo to the group Wednesday.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Patriots sign former Vikings defensive lineman to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston