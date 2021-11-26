Patriots sign former Titans defensive lineman to practice squad before Week 12

Patriots sign former Titans defensive lineman to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made an interesting addition to their practice squad Friday ahead of Sunday's Week 12 showdown with the AFC-leading Tennessee Titans at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots signed defensive tackle Niles Scott, who was most recently on the Titans practice squad before being released Nov. 23. He also spent time on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad earlier this season. Scott has made six regular season appearances in his career, all with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018.

The Patriots now have two open spots on their practice squad.

It's always important to add depth along the defensive line, especially with rookie Christian Barmore missing Thursday's practice because of a knee injury.

Bringing in Scott also might give the Patriots some more knowledge of the Titans defense from his experience with Tennessee this season. That information could be beneficial to offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as he prepares his game plan for Sunday's game.

Kickoff for Patriots-Titans is set for 1 p.m. ET.