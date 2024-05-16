Advertisement
Breaking news:

Xander Schauffele cards 9-under 62 for PGA Championship record

Patriots sign former Georgia Bulldog to contract extension

james morgan
·1 min read

The New England Patriots have signed former Georgia Bulldogs center David Andrews to a contract extension through the 2025 NFL season. Andrews will be 32 years old before the start of the NFL season.

The Patriots found a diamond in the rough in Andrews, who started in Week 1 as a rookie after going undrafted in the 2015 NFL draft. Andrews has 117 career NFL starts and including three starts in the Super Bowl. Andrews has won a pair of Super Bowls and vastly outperformed his draft status.

Andrews’ contract is worth a base value of $12 million and the potential to be worth up to $13 million. Andrews has $8 million guaranteed as part of his extension.

ESPN’s Field Yates announced the terms of David Andrews’ contract extension.

David Andrews is a holdover in New England from the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. He actually played with first-year Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo during his rookie season. Andrews was entering his contract year ahead of the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire