Patriots sign former Georgia Bulldog to contract extension

The New England Patriots have signed former Georgia Bulldogs center David Andrews to a contract extension through the 2025 NFL season. Andrews will be 32 years old before the start of the NFL season.

The Patriots found a diamond in the rough in Andrews, who started in Week 1 as a rookie after going undrafted in the 2015 NFL draft. Andrews has 117 career NFL starts and including three starts in the Super Bowl. Andrews has won a pair of Super Bowls and vastly outperformed his draft status.

Andrews’ contract is worth a base value of $12 million and the potential to be worth up to $13 million. Andrews has $8 million guaranteed as part of his extension.

ESPN’s Field Yates announced the terms of David Andrews’ contract extension.

The Patriots and starting C David Andrews have agreed to an extension through 2025, per source. Under the new deal, Andrews is due a base value of $12M over the next two seasons, with a maximum value of $13M and $8M fully guaranteed. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 16, 2024

David Andrews is a holdover in New England from the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. He actually played with first-year Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo during his rookie season. Andrews was entering his contract year ahead of the 2024 season.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire