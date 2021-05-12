Patriots sign first two rookies from 2021 draft class

The New England Patriots signed wide receiver Tre Nixon, a seventh-round pick, and offensive lineman William Sherman, a sixth-rounder, on Tuesday. In doing so, they were the first members of the 2021 rookie class to sign their contracts.

Nixon was the last draft pick for now-retired director of football operations Ernie Adams. Nixon recorded 1,392 yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons at UCF.

Sherman was a three-year starter at Colorado. He played both the right and left tackle positions, showcasing his versatility.

New England selected eight draft picks in what was a busy draft. They also managed to land an undrafted free agent in Quinn Nordin. The Patriots will get their first look at all of their draft picks when New England begins rookie minicamp this Friday.

