It’s unclear when linebacker Cameron McGrone will be able to play for the Patriots, but he’ll be under contract whenever that moment arrives.

The Patriots announced McGrone’s signing on Friday. The fifth-round pick agreed to a four-year deal with the team.

McGrone’s status for the 2021 season is up in the air because he tore his ACL last November. Head coach Bill Belichick said that the Patriots are prepared not to have him available as a result of the injury.

McGrone had 91 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble in 16 games for Michigan over the last two seasons.

Patriots sign fifth-rounder Cameron McGrone originally appeared on Pro Football Talk