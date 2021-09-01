Patriots to sign ex-Lions LB Jahlani Tavai to their practice squad

Jahlani Tavai quickly found a new, and predictable, NFL home. After being waived by the Detroit Lions earlier this week, the third-year linebacker was signed to the practice squad by the New England Patriots.

It’s an eminently predictable development. Tavai was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Lions regime that included head coach Matt Patricia, who now ranks highly in the Patriots’ front office. Outside of a couple of early highlights as a rookie, Tavai struggled mightily in Detroit’s passive defensive scheme.

Tavai lost considerable weight this offseason in hopes of getting quicker after the Patricia regime ballooned his weight up to 270 pounds. While the quickness did improve, Tavai’s play processing speed and lack of instincts in space condemned him to be cut.

He went unclaimed on waivers.