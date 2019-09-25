Patriots sign ex-Jets tight end (and converted QB) to practice squad

The New England Patriots had a pair of new faces on the practice field Wednesday.

In addition to signing veteran quarterback Cody Kessler, the Patriots also added tight end Jason Vander Laan to the practice squad, the team announced.

Vander Laan was at Patriots practice Wednesday wearing No. 82.

New England promoted fullback Jakob Johnson off the practice squad Saturday to replace the injured James Develin, so Vander Laan fills that vacant spot.

Vander Laan took an interesting path to the Patriots, beginning as a quarterback at Division II Ferris State, where he holds the NCAA record (all divisions) for most career rushing yards by a QB with 5,953.

Vander Laan signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie in 2016 and converted to tight end, spending two seasons in New York before joining the Indianapolis Colts in 2017. He moved to the Carolina Panthers in 2018 but was released this August.

The 27-year-old only has appeared in four NFL games (all with the Panthers) and has zero career receptions, but he brings some versatility and athleticism to New England's practice squad.

