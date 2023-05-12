Patriots sign eight draft picks, including fourth-rounder Chad Ryland

The Patriots announced the signing of eight draft picks on Friday afternoon.

Kicker Chad Ryland is among the players who have agreed to their four-year rookie deals with the team. Ryland played four years at Eastern Michigan before transferring to Maryland last year. He made 19-of-23 field goals and 39-of-40 extra points in 2022.

The Patriots also signed fourth-round guard Sidy Sow, fifth-round guard Atonio Mafi, sixth-round wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, sixth-round kicker Bryce Baringer, sixth-round wide receiver Demario Douglas, sixth-round defensive back Ameer Speed, and seventh-round defensive back Isaiah Bolden.

New England also signed three undrafted rookies. Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham, Appalachian State linebacker Jourdan Heilig, and Louisiana tight end Johnny Lumpkin.

