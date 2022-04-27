Patriots re-sign DT Carl Davis

The New England Patriots are re-signing defensive Carl Davis. The terms of his contract have yet to be reported.

Davis played 25.6% of snaps in 17 games in 2021. He logged 12 tackles and one sack. It was his second year with the team after joining the Patriots late in 2020. He played three games had had two tackles.

During his career with the Patriots, Jaguars, Browns and Ravens, Davis has 46 tackles and one sack. The 30-year-old entered the NFL as a third-round pick out of Iowa.

He rejoins a defensive tackle group that includes Davon Godchaux, Christian Barmore, Lawrence Guy, Byron Cowart and Daniel Ekuale, among others.

