Patriots sign DT Carl Davis off Jaguars' practice squad to bolster defensive depth

Patriots sign DT Carl Davis off Jaguars' practice squad, bolster depth originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots signed defensive tackle Carl Davis off the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad Wednesday in a move that adds much-needed depth to the team's defensive line.

The Patriots currently are down a defensive tackle with Byron Cowart on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Davis has made regular season appearances for four teams -- the Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Jaguars -- since making his NFL debut in 2015. He was a third-round pick of the Ravens in 2015 after playing for the University of Iowa.

The Patriots have signed Carl Davis off the practice squad in Jacksonville. Davis was released off the Jaguars active roster on Monday.



Coming out of Iowa in 2015, he looked like a good Patriots fit. Big body (6-5, 320 pounds). Long arms (35 inches). Big hands (11 inches). — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 14, 2020

He's tallied 32 total tackles with 0.5 sacks and three passes defensed in 35 career regular season games.

Davis also was suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance abuse policy.

The Patriots will play the Denver Broncos in a Week 6 game Sunday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.