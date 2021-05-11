Patriots sign draft picks William Sherman, Tre Nixon

The Patriots’ final two draft choices are the first two to sign.

Offensive lineman William Sherman, a sixth-round choice, and receiver Tre Nixon, a seventh-round choice, are under contract, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

Sherman, who played at Colorado, will have a chance to compete for the swing tackle spot behind Isaiah Wynn and Trent Brown. Sherman played 1,239 snaps at left tackle in college and 879 at right tackle.

Nixon, who played two seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to Central Florida, made 89 catches for 1,392 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2018-19. He caught 19 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns in four games last season before dislocating his collarbone.

Nixon was handpicked by Patriots research director Ernie Adams, who has announced his retirement.

