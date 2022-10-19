Patriots sign DL Ron'Dell Carter to practice squad

Patriots sign defensive lineman to practice squad originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made an addition to their practice squad ahead of their Week 7 game vs. the Chicago Bears.

Defensive lineman Ron'Dell Carter was signed on Wednesday, the team announced.

Carter, 25, was originally signed by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison. He was cut before the season and signed to the practice squad before being signed by the Indianapolis Colts later that month.

The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder also spent time with the Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He has appeared in four NFL regular-season games, three with the Cowboys in 2020 and one with the Texans in 2021.

The Patriots also announced the signing of wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to the 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens practice squad.