The New England Patriots took a chance on an aging tight end last season in Ben Watson.

Might they do the same in 2020?

The Titans released tight end Delanie Walker on Friday, ending the 35-year-old's seven-year tenure in Tennessee.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Given who the Patriots rolled out at tight end last season -- Watson, Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo accounted for just 36 of New England's 378 receptions -- they'll likely be looking at all options at the position, especially former Pro Bowlers.

So, is Walker worth scooping up?

The three-time Pro Bowler strung together four consecutive seasons of at least 60 receptions and 800 yards from 2014 to 2017.

Walker suffered a dislocated and fractured ankle in Tennessee's 2018 season opener, however, and has been a shell of himself since: He's played in just eight games over the last two seasons, with 25 catches, 267 yards and two touchdown receptions in that span.

Walker also finished the 2019 season on injured reserve after re-injuring his ankle in Week 7.

If the Patriots can sign Walker on a discounted one-year deal -- he made about $4.8 million in 2019 -- it may be worth seeing if he still has gas in the tank. But Walker wouldn't solve New England's tight end problems on his own, and the team may be better off targeting a younger option like Eric Ebron.

Another Patriots angle to Walker's release: Tennessee continues to clear cap room after also cutting running back Dion Lewis, defensive end Cameron Wake and kicker Ryan Succop. There's a good chance the Titans use that extra money to either give quarterback Ryan Tannehill a new contract -- or sign Tom Brady in unrestricted free agency.

Should Patriots sign Delanie Walker after Titans release tight end? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston