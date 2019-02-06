Patriots sign David Parry

Even as they paraded through Boston, the Patriots were starting work on their 2019 roster.

They announced that they re-signed eight members of their practice squad to reserve/future contracts on Tuesday and also added three players from outside the organization to their offseason roster.

Only one of those additions has regular season experience in the NFL. Defensive tackle David Parry made 32 starts for the Colts in 2015 and 2016 and picked up 78 tackles and four sacks during those campaigns. He failed to make the team the next year and landed on injured reserve with the Saints before surfacing to make three appearances with the Vikings last year.

The Patriots also signed offensive linemen Ryker Matthews and Jake Eldrenkamp. Matthews spent the last two seasons with the CFL’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Eldrenkamp was on the Browns’ practice squad in 2018.