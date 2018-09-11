Patriots sign Corey Coleman

Corey Coleman is getting his third chance in the NFL.

The Patriots are signing Coleman, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

A star wide receiver at Baylor, Coleman went to the Browns with the 15th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. But he didn’t do much in Cleveland, catching 56 passes for 718 yards and five touchdowns in two seasons. The Browns traded him (and his guaranteed salary) to the Bills this offseason, but he didn’t make Buffalo’s roster.

Now Coleman heads to the Patriots, where he’ll play with a much better quarterback than he’s ever played with before. Perhaps he can finally get some production out of his talent.