The Patriots re-signed offensive lineman Cole Croston on Monday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

They waived cornerback D'Angelo Ross with an injury designation to make room. Ross will revert to injured reserve if he clears waivers.

Ross was an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico.

The Patriots waived Croston on July 30.

He appeared in five games as a reserve over the past two years.