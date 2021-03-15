Patriots re-sign Carl Davis

The Patriots took a break from plucking players from other teams on Monday to re-sign a couple of their own defensive linemen.

Defensive end Deatrich Wise agreed to a new deal with the team and the Patriots announced on Monday evening that defensive tackle Carl Davis has done the same.

The Patriots signed Davis off the Jaguars practice squad in October. He had three tackles and a tackle for loss in three games with the team before going on injured reserve with a concussion. He’s also spent time with the Ravens, Browns, and Colts since entering the league in 2015.

Lawrence Guy is the only other free agent from last season’s Patriots defensive line.

