Defensive tackle Carl Davis is back with the Patriots.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Davis has re-signed with the team. No terms of the deal have been reported.

Davis played in every game for the Patriots last year. He had 19 tackles and a sack while making four starts on the defensive line and also appeared in the team’s playoff loss to the Bills.

Davis initially joined the Patriots after being signed off of the Jaguars practice squad in 2020. He played in three games that season and has also seen time with the Ravens, Browns, and Colts since being selected in the third round of the 2015 draft by Baltimore.

Patriots re-sign Carl Davis originally appeared on Pro Football Talk