Associated Press

AL Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber of the Cleveland Indians was among eight players whose contracts were unilaterally renewed by their team before Thursday's deadline for all players on 40-man rosters to have deals for the 2021 season. Bieber will receive a $679,700 salary while in the major leagues and $311,600 in the unlikely event he is optioned to the minors. Bieber was an All-Star in 2019 and led the major leagues during last year's shortened season in wins (eight), ERA (1.63) and strikeouts (122).