Patriots sign Bailey Zappe back to 53-player roster

Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe is back on the active roster.

Zappe was signed to the 53-player roster today, according to multiple reports. This is a signing and not just an elevation from the practice squad, which suggests the Patriots expect to keep Zappe on the active roster this season.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick made the surprise decision to waive Zappe on roster cutdown day, but when Zappe cleared waivers he signed back to New England's practice squad. Now he's back on the active roster and is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Mac Jones tomorrow.

The Patriots are releasing new arrival Matt Corral from the active roster. Practice squad quarterback Malik Cunningham fills out the depth chart.