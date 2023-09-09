Patriots sign Bailey Zappe to 53-man roster; Matt Corral released originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are signing Bailey Zappe to the 53-man roster prior to their week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In turn, Matt Corral has been released by the team, according to Ian Rapoport on social media.

The #Patriots are releasing QB Matt Corral as the corresponding move, source says. https://t.co/Si3KH3tGJ5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 9, 2023

The Patriots are going back to their original depth chart with Zappe backing up Mac Jones against the Eagles, according to the NFL's Tom Pelissero.

Zappe played in four games last season and started two, completing 70 percent of his passes with five touchdowns and three interceptions.

Corral, a third-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2022 whom the Patriots claimed off waivers on Aug. 31, didn't participate in practice Friday and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia. Following his release, Jones and Zappe are the two QBs on New England's active roster, with rookie Malik Cunningham on the practice squad.