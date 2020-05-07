The Patriots now have three members of their 2020 draft class under contract.

They got the ball rolling with second-rounder Josh Uche earlier this week and Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle cites NFLPA records while reporting that two more deals are done. Third-round edge player Anfernee Jennings and seventh-round center Dustin Woodard join Uche with four-year contracts.

Jennings had 83 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks for Alabama last season. He’ll be one of the options to help fill the void left by Kyle Van Noy‘s departure as a free agent this offseason.

Woodard started 52 games at Memphis and will look for a reserve role behind the returning David Andrews this year.

Patriots sign Anfernee Jennings, Dustin Woodard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk