Patriots re-sign Alex Austin

Cornerback Alex Austin will be back with the Patriots in 2024.

Austin was set for exclusive rights free agency this offseason and he announced that he has re-signed with the team on Thursday. Austin would have been tied to the Patriots once they tendered him, so it wasn't much of a decision to sign another deal with the team.

The Bills took Austin with the 252nd pick of the 2023 draft and he was claimed off of waivers by the Texans after final cuts in August. He played in three games and then signed with the Patriots after he was released off Houston's practice squad in November.

Austin played 211 defensive snaps in five appearances with the Patriots. He had nine tackles, an interception and two passes defensed.