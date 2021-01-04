Patriots sign 10 players to futures contracts for 2021

The New England Patriots have signed ten players to futures contracts for 2021, with one quarterback, three receivers, one guard, two kickers, two defensive tackles and one cornerback.

All ten of the players came off New England’s practice squad from 2020. Teams can extend futures contracts to anyone who wasn’t on a roster at the end of Week 17.

These contracts don’t take effect until the 2021 NFL season begins in March when the players will be added to the 90-man roster. The futures contracts are generally minimum-salary deals, with little or no signing bonus. The Patriots did not announce the terms to any of these deals.

Quarterback Jake Dolegala

The 6-foot-7 and 242 quarterback entered the NFL in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of Central Connecticut. He spent the 2019 season with the Bengals but Cincinnati waived him on Sept. 5, 2020 when the team cut down to 53-men. He signed with the Patriots' practice squad on Sept. 16. The 24-year-old has not thrown a pass in the NFL.

Receivers Devin Smith, Kristian Wilkerson and Isaiah Zuber

The Patriots have already begun putting together depth options for what has been a weak receiving corps in 2020. Smith was a Jets' second round pick in 2015. He has 15 receptions, 248 catches and two touchdowns on his career. He has spent time with New York, Dallas, Houston and New England. He signed to the Patriots practice squad on Dec. 9. Wilkerson entered the NFL in 2020 as an undrafted free agent out of Southeast Missouri State. His NFL journey started in Tennessee but couldn't make the Titans' 53-man roster. He has been on the Patriots ever since, and even got one appearance as a practice-squad promotion against the Jets. Zuber, 23, played in four games this season as a practice squad promotion. He managed two catches for 29 yards. The 6-foot, 190-pound receiver joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Mississippi State in 2020.

Guard Ross Reynolds

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman completed his second year in the NFL. He's 25 and played college at Iowa. He spent time with the 49ers during training camp in 2019.

Kickers Roberto Aguayo and Justin Rohrwasser

New England's kicker, Nick Folk, is a pending free agent, which makes these two additions intriguing. Aguayo was a second-round pick in 2016, but fell out of favor with the Buccaneers after just one season. He has bounced around the NFL from the Bears to the Panthers to the Chargers to the Patriots. Aguayo has hit just 71% of his field goals with a long of 43 yards. Rohrwasser was the Patriots' fifth-round pick in 2020, but he struggled enormously in training camp this offseason. New England resorted to re-signing Folk after Rohrwasser failed to prove himself. And Folk surpassed Rohrwasser on the depth chart.

Defensive tackle Bill Murray

The Patriots signed 23-year-old Murray to a contract after he went undrafted out of William & Mary in the 2020 NFL Draft. Spending the season on the practice squad and injured reserve, he did not play in a regular-season game.

Cornerback D'Angelo Ross

Ross joined the Patriots in 2019 as an undrafted free agent out of New Mexico. He spent 2019 on New England's practice squad before heading to injured reserve. He spent 2020 on the practice squad, with a promotion to the game day roster in Week 17.