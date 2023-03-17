Patriots showing interest in Rams’ Nick Scott

The Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots are both sniffing around the safety market and two Los Angeles Rams players are on their radars. The Patriots hosted Taylor Rapp for a visit on Thursday and they’re now looking at Nick Scott.

According to Mark Daniels of Mass Live, the Patriots have shown interest in Scott, who visited the Bengals and has been in talks about a deal with Cincinnati. No contract has been signed by Scott yet, though.

Scott played 16 games and 97% of the defensive snaps last season, his first year as a full-time starter for the Rams. He came into the NFL as a seventh-round pick in 2019 and worked his way up from special teams player to starting safety.

Last season, he recorded two interceptions and 86 tackles, his second straight year with two picks.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire