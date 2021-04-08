Patriots showing interest in New England-area prospect

The Patriots are doing some pre-draft homework and they are currently showing interest in a prospect in the New England area. Merrimack guard Sam Cooper is catching the eye of several teams. In addition to the Patriots, 12 other teams are interested in him as well, per NESN.com.

The buzz around him began when nine NFL teams attended his pro day. He ran a 5.1 second 40-yard dash and was able to accomplish 35 bench press reps. Cooper measures in at six-foot-two, 308 pounds.

Cooper received many accolades in his collegiate career. He was a 2019 team captain for Merrimack, and was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl among others.

This draft pick could make sense in the later rounds for New England. Some of the Patriots depth pieces are signed for this year only. For instance, Ted Karras is signed to a one-year deal.

Cooper could provide enough intrigue in upside for New England to take a flyer on him.

