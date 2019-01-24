Patriots share hilarious #TBT photo of Matthew Slater with Dad in Rams jersey originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots special teams star Matthew Slater's opponent in Super Bowl LIII is the team his father, Jackie Slater, had a Hall of Fame career with.

Jackie Slater played offensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams from 1976 through 1995 and was named to seven Pro Bowls, which helped earn him induction to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2001.

With a Patriots-Rams Super Bowl matchup looming, New England posted a great Throwback Thursday (#TBT) photo on their Twitter account of Slater sitting next to his dad with a frustrated facial expression.

Us when we see a Rams jersey this week...#TBT pic.twitter.com/c3pm9keobL — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 24, 2019

Even though Jackie Slater is one of the best players in Rams history, he will be rooting for his son when these teams clash in Atlanta on Feb. 3.

"We had a good conversation (Sunday) night," Matthew said Monday. "He's going to support his son, so we cleared the air on that last night and we're all squared away."

Slater is playing in his 11th season with the Patriots and has won two Super Bowl titles during his tenure in New England.

